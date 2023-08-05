Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares in the company, valued at $83,570,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,434,135 shares in the company, valued at $257,560,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

