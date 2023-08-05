Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PG. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

