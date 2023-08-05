Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

