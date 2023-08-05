Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTWO. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Q2 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Q2 has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after buying an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after buying an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 948.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

