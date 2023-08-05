Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

