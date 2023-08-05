Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.04 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $76.04 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

