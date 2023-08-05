Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.28. Ranpak shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 64,752 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

In other news, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 192,435 shares of company stock valued at $682,985. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ranpak by 13.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

