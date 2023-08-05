Raymond James Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

PDS stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $902.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

