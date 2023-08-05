Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 65,015 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $847,795.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,614,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $418,088.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

