REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

