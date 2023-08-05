Regimen Wealth LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,817,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.