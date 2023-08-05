Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Reliability shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 23,266 shares changing hands.

Reliability Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The Employer of Record segment provides outsourced managed workforce solutions, which includes state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, as well as locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

