Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CFO Siddharth Thacker Sells 34,475 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Siddharth Thacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $34,975.63.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

