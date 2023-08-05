Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark J. Foley Sells 26,279 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

