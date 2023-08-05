Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark J. Foley Sells 26,279 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revance Therapeutics
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Social Media
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.