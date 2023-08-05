Reviewing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 3.52% 1.39% 1.10% Chindata Group 15.95% 7.48% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chindata Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kanzhun currently has a consensus price target of $22.27, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Kanzhun’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.11 $15.55 million $0.06 293.67 Chindata Group $659.93 million 4.42 $94.48 million $0.32 24.94

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Kanzhun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

