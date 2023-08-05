Reviewing Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnLink Midstream $9.54 billion 0.57 $361.30 million $0.74 15.80

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A EnLink Midstream 4.41% 12.44% 4.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kodiak Gas Services and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 EnLink Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus price target of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.