ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,162.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,479 shares of company stock worth $133,583 and sold 60,090 shares worth $38,254. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

