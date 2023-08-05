Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Sector Perform

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 42,091.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 214,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

