Royce & Associates LP Acquires 32,233 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.35% of MarineMax worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,328 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $814.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

