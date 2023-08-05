Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,549 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCSI stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $599.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Further Reading

