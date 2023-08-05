Royce & Associates LP Has $1.72 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.