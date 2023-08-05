Royce & Associates LP Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $23,727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

