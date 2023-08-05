Royce & Associates LP Invests $2.15 Million in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.95 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $926.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. Research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

