Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.5 %

RYAN opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

