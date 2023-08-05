Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

SNY opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

