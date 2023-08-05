Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

