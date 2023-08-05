Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPNS. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

