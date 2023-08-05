SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at SB Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $52,060. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.