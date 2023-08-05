Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 28720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

