Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Director John L. Davies Sells 4,530 Shares

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $43.98 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 7.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at $342,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at $4,624,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.