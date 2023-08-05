Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.37

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 65405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

