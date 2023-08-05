Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $94.76 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,759,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 53,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 38,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $156.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

