Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $5.17 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $94.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

