Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.94 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,181,557 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.10 million, a PE ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Martin Ive purchased 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £802,500 ($1,030,299.14). Also, insider Paul McGlone bought 60,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,621.90). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,515,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,000. Corporate insiders own 13.54% of the company's stock.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

