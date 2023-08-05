Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.05. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

