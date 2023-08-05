Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.51.

Shopify stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

