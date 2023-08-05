Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.51.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

