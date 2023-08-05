Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,587 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.24 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $822.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

