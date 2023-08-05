Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

