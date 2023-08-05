Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 132 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

