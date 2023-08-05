Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

