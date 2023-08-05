SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SILV opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 266,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

