SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of SILV opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
