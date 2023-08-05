SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.26, but opened at $136.81. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SiTime shares last traded at $135.18, with a volume of 77,540 shares changing hands.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $5,441,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SiTime by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.