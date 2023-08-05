Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $272.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 21.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.