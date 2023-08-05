Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 3,800 Shares

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $23,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80.

On Friday, July 28th, Andrew Carnie sold 18,108 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $104,302.08.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Andrew Carnie sold 18,227 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $102,253.47.

On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.