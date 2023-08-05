Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Insider Cynthia M. Durrett Sells 7,415 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE SOI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.