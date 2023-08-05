Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.6 million to $328.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.94 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.07 EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Down 12.3 %

SPT stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.09.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,020. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

