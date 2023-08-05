STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 245.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

