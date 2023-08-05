Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SWK opened at $98.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.