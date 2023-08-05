Starbucks’ (SBUX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

